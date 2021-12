CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- West Texas A&M University's President Walter Walter V . Wendler is back at his desk after a tour that included traveling nearly 4,000 miles and speaking to more than 11,000 students, according to a press release from WT's Communication Dept.

Wendler's second tour, "Your Community, Your University" Tour 2.0 wrapped up on Dec. 2, with the President visiting 67 schools across the Panhandle.