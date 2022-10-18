Lasagne Soup
- 2 tablespoon olive oil, divided
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1 large yellow onion, diced (1 3/4 cups)
- 5 garlic cloves, minced
- 4 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth, then more to thin as desired
- 1 (14.5 oz) can of petite diced tomatoes
- 1 (14.5 oz) can of crushed tomatoes
- 2 1/2 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 3/4 teaspoon dried basil
- 3/4 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 8 lasagna noodles, broken into bite-size pieces (6.5 oz)
- 1 1/4 cups (5 oz) shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 cup (2 oz) finely shredded parmesan cheese
- 8 ounces of ricotta cheese
- 2 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley, plus more for garnish