Lasagne Soup

  • 2 tablespoon olive oil, divided
  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 1 large yellow onion, diced (1 3/4 cups)
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth, then more to thin as desired
  • 1 (14.5 oz) can of petite diced tomatoes
  • 1 (14.5 oz) can of crushed tomatoes
  • 2 1/2 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 3/4 teaspoon dried basil
  • 3/4 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 8 lasagna noodles, broken into bite-size pieces (6.5 oz)
  • 1 1/4 cups (5 oz) shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup (2 oz) finely shredded parmesan cheese
  • 8 ounces of ricotta cheese
  • 2 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley, plus more for garnish