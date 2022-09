Creamy Albuquerque Etouffee

1 Stick Of Salted Butter

2 Tbsp Canola Oil

1 Medium Onion Diced

2 Stalks of Celery, 1 Green Bell Pepper, & 4 Cloves of Garlic Finely Diced

Salt & Pepper to Taste

4(10.75 Ounce) Cans Cream of Mushroom

16 oz Sliced Andouille

6 Hatch Chiles, Roasted, Peeled, Stemmed, Seeded, & Chopped

2 (14.5oz) Fire Roasted Tomatoes with Juice

1 Tbsp Creole Seasoning

1 Lb Peeled Shrimp

3/4 Lb Crawfish Tails Rinsed

Cooked Rice for Serving