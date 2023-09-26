AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen joined Today in Amarillo on Tuesday morning and showed viewers how to get ready for game days with some game day meatballs.

Check out the full recipe below:

Game day meatballs

1 pound ground beef

1 pound pork breakfast sausage

1 cup panko bread crumbs (plain)

2 egg 1 egg yolk

2 teaspoon salt, more as needed

1 ½ teaspoon of Black pepper

1 teaspoon onion and garlic powder

1 teaspoon steak seasoning

Minced garlic, onion, bell pepper celery and/or shallot

Fresh chopped parsley

Olive oil, for frying (optional)

Find Chef Ron and his delicious dishes at his restaurant, Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave in Downtown Amarillo.

