AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron, from Sunday’s Kitchen, joined Today in Amarillo to craft another sandwich to celebrate National Sandwich Month. This week was his take on Sweet and Smoky Rib Sandwiches

Check out the full recipe below:

Sweet and Smoky Rib Sandwich

2 pound boneless spare ribs or St. Louis style ribs, smoked and deboned

3 tablespoons bbq sweet and tangy rub

1 cup barbecue sauce

16 dill pickles

1 onion

4 hoagie buns

Find Chef Ron and his delicious dishes at his restaurant, Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave in Downtown Amarillo.

