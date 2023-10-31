AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen joined Today in Amarillo on Tuesday morning and made some spooky Taco Spaghetti
Check out the full recipe list below:
Taco Spaghetti:
- 16 oz spaghetti
- 1 onion & green bell pepper
- 6 oz green chilies
- 1¼ pounds lean ground beef or ground turkey
- 2 (1-oz) package taco seasoning
- 1 cup beef stock
- 1 (10.5-oz) can of diced tomatoes
- 1 (10-oz) can Rotel diced tomatoes and green chilies undrained
- 12-16 oz half and half
- 1 (8-oz) package Velveeta cheese, cubed
- 1½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
Find Chef Ron and his delicious dishes at his restaurant Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave. in Downtown Amarillo.
