AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen joined Today in Amarillo on Tuesday morning and made some spooky Taco Spaghetti

Check out the full recipe list below:

Taco Spaghetti:

16 oz spaghetti

1 onion & green bell pepper

6 oz green chilies

1¼ pounds lean ground beef or ground turkey

2 (1-oz) package taco seasoning

1 cup beef stock

1 (10.5-oz) can of diced tomatoes

1 (10-oz) can Rotel diced tomatoes and green chilies undrained

12-16 oz half and half

1 (8-oz) package Velveeta cheese, cubed

1½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

Find Chef Ron and his delicious dishes at his restaurant Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave. in Downtown Amarillo.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.