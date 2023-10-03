AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen joined Today in Amarillo on Tuesday morning and showed another way to get ready for game day with some game day nachos.

Check out the full recipe below:

Game Day Nachos

8 ounces pulled pork, ideally Carnitas/Mexican pulled pork leftover or just made

2 teaspoons olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

8 ounces tortilla chips ideally thick and sturdy

8 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese or a mix of Jack and cheddar

Thinly sliced jalapeño fresh or pickled, to taste

Chopped fresh cilantro to taste

Pico de Gallo to taste

Guacamole to taste

Sour cream to taste

Lime wedges for serving, optional

Find Chef Ron and his delicious dishes at his restaurant, Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave in Downtown Amarillo.

