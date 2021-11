LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - 2022 at Buddy Holly Hall has already been set as full year of colorful events and performances. Among the list of comedians set to take the stage, according to the venue, are Tim Allen, John Crist, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes.

Tickets for all three shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 19.