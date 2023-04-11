AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen was back in the kitchen on Tuesday morning and cooked up some delicious sloppy joes to celebrate the opening day of the Sod Poodles.

Sloppy Joes

3 tablespoons of butter

2 pounds of ground beef

1 green bell pepper, minced

1 large yellow onion, minced

4 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons of tomato paste

1 cup of ketchup

1/2 cup of water or beer

2 tablespoon of brown sugar or honey (less, if you prefer)

3 teaspoons of yellow mustard

1 tablespoon of chili powder

1 tablespoon of smoked paprika

2 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

Dash of hot sauce (optional)

