AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen joined Today in Amarillo and showed how to celebrate Taco Tuesday with a Taco Crunch Wrap.

Check out the recipe below:

Taco Tuesday Crunch Wrap :

5 large flour tortillas

1 pound lean ground beef

⅓ cup water

3 tablespoons taco seasoning

⅔ cup nacho cheese sauce

4 tostadas or 2 cups tortilla chips

⅔ cup sour cream

1 cup iceberg lettuce shredded

1 cup tomatoes diced

2 cups Mexican cheese blend shredded

You can find Chef Ron at his restaurant, Sunday’s Kitchen, at 112 6th Ave in Downtown Amarillo.

