AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Ron from Sunday’s Kitchen joined Today in Amarillo to show how to celebrate National Sandwich Month by showing his take on the Monte Cristo Sandwich.

Check out the full recipe below:

Monte Cristo sandwiches:

2 eggs

1/4 cup milk

2 tablespoons butter

12 slices white bread

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

1/4 lb deli sliced ham

1/4 lb deli sliced turkey

2 cups shredded Gruyere or Swiss cheese

Powdered sugar and raspberry jam, for serving

Find Chef Ron and his delicious dishes at his restaurant, Sunday’s Kitchen, located at 112 6th Ave in Downtown Amarillo.

