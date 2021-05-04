Chef Ron celebrates Cinco de Mayo early

Chef Ron with Sunday’s Kitchen is celebrating Cinco de Mayo early with what he calls the “Wet Burrito”.
Wet Burrito
- Extra-large tortillas
- Seasoned beef
- Red enchilada sauce
- Green enchilada sauce
- Sour cream
- Guacamole
- Salsa
- Queso Blanco
- Pico de Gallo
- Rice w/cilantro & lime juice
- Shredded cheese
- Stuff tortillas w/ cooked seasoned beef, rice, shredded cheese, & guacamole, generously top with remaining ingredients.
- Serve garnished with lime and sour cream
