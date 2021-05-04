Chef Ron celebrates Cinco de Mayo early

Chef Ron with Sunday’s Kitchen is celebrating Cinco de Mayo early with what he calls the “Wet Burrito”.

Wet Burrito

  • Extra-large tortillas 
  • Seasoned beef
  • Red enchilada sauce
  • Green enchilada sauce
  • Sour cream 
  • Guacamole
  • Salsa
  • Queso Blanco
  • Pico de Gallo 
  • Rice w/cilantro & lime juice 
  • Shredded cheese
  1. Stuff tortillas w/ cooked seasoned beef, rice, shredded cheese, & guacamole, generously top with remaining ingredients. 
  2. Serve garnished with lime and sour cream

