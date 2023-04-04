Crab Wonton Tacos
- 1 pound imitation crab meat flaked style, or sticks cut into slices
- 1/2 cup celery finely chopped
- 3 tablespoons red onion finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon old bay seasoning
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh dill chopped, plus more for garnish
- Crispy wonton taco shells
- Pineapple and green apple pico
- Lemon garlic slaw
- Sriracha for serving
