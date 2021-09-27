Chef Leon Schreck shows you how to make Boudreaux’s Blackened Catfish

Boudreaux’s Blackened Catfish

On Blistered Tomato and Caramelized Onion Cornbread

Cajun seasoning:

4 tablespoons of sea salt

4 tablespoons of black pepper

4 tablespoons of onion powder

2 tablespoons of garlic powder

1/2 tablespoons of thyme powder

1/2 tablespoons of oregano powder

1-4 tablespoons of ground cayenne pepper (taste it at 1 and add one at a time to your heat level)

4 tablespoons of sweet paprika

Ingredients:

4 catfish fillet’s

1 cup of sliced grape tomatoes

1 vidalia onion sliced (sweet onion)

16. oz of corn bread

Make the cornbread according to the box, or your recipe, pull out, and let cool. Then break up into crumbles.

In a separate skillet add sliced onions to the skillet with butter and cook over low to medium heat. Just before the onions are caramelized add a cup of sliced tomatoes cook until tomatoes start to wilt and get good color. Add the onions and tomatoes to the cornbread and mix well.

In a cast-iron skillet (or whatever you got) put in sweet cream butter and let melt over medium heat, add the seasoned catfish fillets to a hot pan, before the butter burns, bone side down first (round side, not flat)

Cover with a bowl or lid. Check often, when the sides start turning white flip over carefully. The fish should have a dark golden-brown look to it, if it is black, you burnt it throw it away.

The fish is done when the flesh flakes away easily and is moist and shiny, place on top of a pile of cornbread mixture.

Serve with green beans or your favorite side.