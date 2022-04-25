Lobster Newburg

By Boudreaux

Ingredients

4- 4oz lobster tails

Puff pastry shells

Egg wash for puff pastry

Clarified butter 1 to 2 tablespoons

2 tablespoons of Cognac, Brandy, or Sherrie and reduce

Save juices from cut lobster

2 cups heavy cream

2 egg yolks

A couple of pinches of cayenne pepper

A pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

Salt and pepper

Fresh tarragon, parsley, or chervil to garnish

Prep

Lobster tails split in half lengthwise, then salt and pepper the meat side. After cooking, peel the tail meat out of the shell reserving the juices from the tail. Dice up into comfortable pieces and fine chop garnish herbs. Then prep the puff pastry shells and bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.

Cook

Place clarified butter in a pan and melt. Add the lobster tails cut side down for two minutes and then turn over to shell side another two minutes. Remove to plate to cool.

Add two tablespoons of cognac to the butter and reduce for about one minute and remove from heat.

Put heavy cream in a bowl and add the egg yolks, cayenne pepper, and lobster juice. Then add the nutmeg and whisk it up.

Final assembly

Dump the cream mixture into the cool pan and heat between medium-low and medium heat and stir continually until the mixture thickens to coat the back of a spoon.

Add lobster chunks to the mixture and just warm through. Then add the garnish herb and salt to taste.

Place mixture in puff pastry shells and serve.