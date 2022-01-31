Boudreaux’s Créole Chicken

Serves 4 to 6 in 1.5 hrs.

Whole Chicken (Cut Up), or a Bunch of Thighs (6-10, Skin on)

1 large Sweet Onion , or 2 Medium onions (Diced)

1 each Red, Yellow, and Green Bell Peppers (Diced)

1 stick Real Sweet Cream Butter

1 bottle of Chenin Blanc White Wine

1 bottle of Water (Re-use the Wine Bottle for Measure)

2 tablespoons of Better Than Bouillon Roasted Chicken Base

1 tablespoon of Minced Garlic

Kikkoman Soy Sauce 15oz (Regular)

Louisiana Hot Sauce 12oz ( Not Tabasco)

Bag of Zaterans Rice (Cook According to Instructions on Bag)

1 can of Diced Tomatoes (or dice your own fresh)

The night before, put all of the chicken in a bowl you can cover or a Ziploc bag and add half of the bottle of hot sauce and half the bottle of soy sauce. Cover it or seal it and place it in the fridge overnight.

The next day, melt the butter in a large pot and sauté bell peppers and onions until the onions start to become translucent.

Add the chicken and all the juice from the bag to the pot. Add the wine and water, then the garlic and bouillon, diced tomato if desired. Bring to boil, then reduce to simmer and cover.

In about 45 minutes pull out the chicken, remove all the skin, and put the chicken back in the pot. Give a good stir and taste the broth. If too spicy add more water and wine evenly, also add more bouillon and garlic to taste.

Place cooked Zaterans rice in a bowl and latte soup over the rice. Can be served with dinner rolls or some garlic parmesan toast.