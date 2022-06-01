AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Photographer Jean Fruth is featuring America’s pastime in small towns all along the famous Mother Road in the new book, Grassroots Baseball: Route 66.

The book includes over 250 photos of amateur games mixed with poignant imagery of Americana that defines the historic highway that has connected the nation for over 100 years. The photos capture everything from kids playing T-ball in small rural towns, minor leagues in the midwest, girls challenging stereotypes, to a step back in time recreating 19th-century baseball. The book also features photos of Hall of Famer George Brett, current Astros Star Alex Bregman, and retired veteran outfielder Billy Hatcher, all of whom got their start right on Route 66.

Jean Fruth and former National Baseball Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson will be having a book signing tonight, June 1, at Hodgetown Stadium. You can find out more about the book and order your own copy, over on the Grassroots of Baseball: Route 66 website.