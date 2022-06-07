CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) is coming alive from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10, at the Night at PPHM. Check out your favorite exhibits as they come alive with role players and storytellers taking you through decades of history. The event is a great way to explore the museum in the dark and talk with characters from the exhibits.

Tickets are $10 for adults and PPHM members, $5 for kids ages 4-12, and children under four get in free. You can get your tickets at the door.

The PPHM is located on the campus of West Texas A&M University in Cayon. It is the largest history museum in Texas, with more than 285,000 sqft and over two million artifacts, dedicated to preserving this area’s past.