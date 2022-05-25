AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Center City of Amarillo will host its first-ever Center City Mural Run on June 4. As more artists create murals in our downtown area, Center City has created a one-mile fun run/walk and a 5k course as a way to appreciate all of our local art.

It is a family and pet-friendly event. Registered runners will get a run shirt, and pets will receive a pet bandana. And if you are not a fan of running, you can register for a VIP brunch.

The run also coincides with the celebration of the 110th anniversary of the Underwood law firm, which is a sponsor of the day’s events.

To register, go to getmeregistered.com/centercitymuralrun or go to the Center City Facebook Page.