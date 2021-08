AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Area Corvette Club is calling all car enthusiasts to Downtown Amarillo this weekend for the Don W. Houghton Memorial Polk Street Cruise.

The cruise will kick off Saturday, Aug. 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The route will circle one-way, moving south on Polk St. and wrapping around to Tyler St.

It is free and open to the public. Any vehicles entering the cruise should access the route at 12th and Tyler.