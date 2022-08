AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Some big names in music are heading their way to Amarillo for the 2nd Annual Love, Laughter & Friends Fest.

It will feature Pleasure P., Bobby V., Twista, Frankie J., and Yung Joc. They will all be at the Azteca Music Hall on Sept. 17. Doors open at 6:30 pm. You can get tickets here.