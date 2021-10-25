Check out gems, minerals, jewelry, and fossils at the Amarillo Civic Center

The Golden Spread Gem, Mineral, and Treasure Society is sponsoring the 59th annual Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show and Sale.

They will have educational displays, rare specimens of minerals, gems, fossils, lapidary equipment, silversmiths, and wire wrap demonstrations. Dealers from around the country will be selling jewelry, gemstones, and beads. There will also be live music by the Apache Creek Fiddlers family band.

It will be on November 6th and 7th at the Amarillo Civic Center. They will be open Saturday, from 9 am to 5 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. Tickets are $4, including door prizes and a grand prize. Military and scouts in uniform get in free.