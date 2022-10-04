AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo is teaming up with Workforce Solutions Panhandle for the Amarillo Job Fair on Tuesday at the Amarillo Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They will feature employers from all around our area offering full and part-time jobs in technical, healthcare, management, production, customer service, sales, and secretarial/clerical areas. They will have national brands, nonprofits, startups, and local flagship brands, including Pantex Plant, City of Amarillo, Cacique Foods, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, BSA Health System, and more.

Job seekers should treat the fair as a job interview and come dressed appropriately for their chosen occupation, introduce themselves to the employers, speak about career objectives, skills, and what makes them the right person for the job.

The Amarillo Job Fair is free and open to the public.