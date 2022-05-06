AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Zoo will have multiple events throughout the month of May.

They will be giving guided zoo tours this Saturday, May 7, where you can explore the zoo and hear stories of some of the famous Animal Ambassadors. You can learn about the origins of the zoo and take a look behind the scenes. Tickets are $10 per person, including regular admission. You can buy your tickets on the Amarillo Zoo website.

Every Saturday beginning on May 14 and running through August 13, the zoo will be hosting Safari Saturdays. They will have a Safari show at 11 a.m. with some of their education staff and you can meet some of the animal ambassadors up close. They will also have Keeper Chats and Animal Enrichments at 1 p.m. You can follow their Facebook and Instagram to see the full schedule.

And don’t forget about Endangered Species Day. The Zoo will be celebrating on May 21 with all kinds of ways to learn more about critically endangered animals. Learn more about the harms of the illegal pet trade and meet a few animals that were saved from that industry. They will feature the Bengal Tiger and talk about how the world’s largest cat species is getting closer to extinction. You can also see the black-footed ferret, Filly, and learn more about the amazing comeback of the Prairie Bandit.

And this summer, you can get wild at the Amarillo Zoo with their Summer Camps. Children 6-12 years old can sign up for one of the themed camps. Discover the food animals love to eat at Good Grub from June 6 to 10. Explore the Amazon Rainforest at Rainforest Adventures from June 20 to 24. Meet the Zoo’s flying animal ambassadors in Mighty Wings from June 27 to July 1. Get in touch with your inner scientist with Animals in S.T.E.A.M. from July 11th to 15th. And discover various ecosystems with Eco-explorers from August 1st to 5th.

You can get tickets and find out more about the zoo over on their website.