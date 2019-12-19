Check out a new way to see the Nutcracker at the Discovery Center

New to the space theater is a special showing of the ‘Nutcracker Suite‘. A visual music extravaganza of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s most famous work, with a stereo soundtrack performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and animation by Ken Scott.

Enjoy musical favorites including Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, Miniature Overture, Dance of the Mirlitons, Arabian Dance, Waltz of the Flowers and more in the full-dome planetarium space theater.

Showtimes are:

Saturday, December 21st at 11:00 am & 3:00 pm

Sunday, December 22nd at 3:00 pm

Monday, December 23rd at 11:00 am & 3:00 pm

Admission to the nutcracker suite is not included in museum admission. Each showtime is $2 per person and can be purchased at the front desk on the day of the show.