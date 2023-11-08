AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Beth Duke, executive director of Center City, joined Today in Amarillo on Wednesday morning and discussed their upcoming Electric Light Parade 2023 scheduled for Dec. 1.

The Hawaiian Christmas-themed parade will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 1 and will start on 11th and Polk Street and continue down Fourth Avenue. Parade entries are now open and the deadline to submit is Nov. 15.

Visit the Center City website to find out more information about the parade and any upcoming events.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.