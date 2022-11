AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Electric Light Parade is lighting up downtown Amarillo again this year. Center City said that they will be returning to the traditional parade format.

It will all kick off Friday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m as floats will travel down Polk street from 11th to 4th avenue. The show will be free and open to the public.

You can find out more on Center City’s website.