We have Beth Duke from Center City of Amarillo stop by an tell us about the upcoming Mental Munchies luncheon.

Join Center City & Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health to enhance your peace of mind!

The Mental Munchies luncheon is on August 13th, from noon to 1 pm at the Skyline conference center in Amarillo National Bank, Plaza One, 410 S. Taylor Street.

The luncheon is free but you must make a reservation.

Call 806.414.9949 or e-mail angela.knapp@ttuhsc.edu.