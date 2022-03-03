AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Community Market is looking for food, produce, and art & craft vendors for this year’s Amarillo Community Market put on by Center City and the city of Amarillo.

The community market is a way for local farmers, gardeners, craft food producers, artisans, food trucks, and other creative people from our area to showcase their local talents. The market is also featuring new categories, including booths for young people ages 10 to 17.

Dates for the 2022 season are Saturdays from June 11th to September 10th. The market is open from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm on the grounds of the Historic Bivins Home on Polk St. in downtown Amarillo.

Applications are open at the Amarillo Community Market website. You can also find a vendor’s handbook with the market rules and procedures. The deadline is April 30th.