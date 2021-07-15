Celebrating Law Enforcement Appreciation Day this weekend

Joining us this morning on Today in Amarillo was the owner of Yolo’s food truck, Yolanda Grazier. This Saturday they will be partnering with Rick Looby Homes to hold the 2nd annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. This will be a private even for: APD, Potter and Randall county officers and immediate family & sponsors. From 6AM-9AM breakfast will be served by Yolo’s. A BBQ meal will be served from 11AM-7PM. There will lots of fun for the entire family! Included is a kid zone from 11AM-4PM, a family fun cornhole tournament beginning at 1:30PM, and grand prize drawings followed by a live concert with Lindsey Lane & George Ducas at 6:30PM.

For more information you can visit their webpage here.