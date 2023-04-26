AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Center City of Amarillo is offering a way to celebrate high school graduates with a personalized banner in downtown Amarillo for any senior from the class of 2023.

The banners will be displayed on light poles downtown and make a great souvenir for graduating high school seniors.

The deadline to order a banner is May 5 and each banner will cost $100. Officials noted that after the banners have been displayed, it can be picked up at 1000 South Polk St.

Those interested can order a banner here.

