Celebrate Veteran’s Day by listening to veterans tell their stories at Ascension Academy

You can celebrate Veteran’s Day with Ascension Academy on Monday, November 11th. 2:45 pm in the Ascension Academy Gym.

The chapel will feature speeches from three veterans about their time in the military. Albert “Pete” Smith, Dr. Chuck Chase, and Ernie Houdasheli will share with audiences their experiences in different branches of the military from the Vietnam War era.

The chapel will also include a slide show of veterans related to students of the academy and performances from the Ascension Choir and Orchestras, a color guard presentation from Boy Scout Troop 87, and students will recite historical readings.