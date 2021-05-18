Celebrate the Sod Poodle Home Opener with game-day hot dogs

Chef Ron stopped by to show us a few different ways to dress a hot dog in celebration of the first Sod Poodles home game.
The Smoke Dog
- Chopped Smokey Brisket
- Grilled Bacon
- Fried Onions
- Pickled Jalapeno
- Shredded Cheese
- Sweet and Spicy BBQ Sauce
The Chili Dog (Dignified or Undignified)
- Chilli
- Queso
- Jalapenos
- Served with Fritos
The Bad Dog
- Vegan hot dog
- Gaucamole
- Pico de Gallo
- Vegan green chili mayo
The Philly Dog
- Grilled Peppers and Onions
- Mozzarella cheese
- Served with spicy tomato marinara
Perro Caliente
- Bacon
- Pico de Gallo
- Green Chili Mayo
- Grilled Jalapenos
- Fried Onion Strips
