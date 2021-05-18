Severe Weather Tools

Celebrate the Sod Poodle Home Opener with game-day hot dogs

Today in Amarillo
Posted: / Updated:

Chef Ron stopped by to show us a few different ways to dress a hot dog in celebration of the first Sod Poodles home game.

The Smoke Dog

  • Chopped Smokey Brisket
  • Grilled Bacon
  • Fried Onions
  • Pickled Jalapeno
  • Shredded Cheese
  • Sweet and Spicy BBQ Sauce

The Chili Dog (Dignified or Undignified)

  • Chilli
  • Queso
  • Jalapenos
  • Served with Fritos

The Bad Dog

  • Vegan hot dog
  • Gaucamole
  • Pico de Gallo
  • Vegan green chili mayo

The Philly Dog

  • Grilled Peppers and Onions
  • Mozzarella cheese
  • Served with spicy tomato marinara

Perro Caliente

  • Bacon
  • Pico de Gallo
  • Green Chili Mayo
  • Grilled Jalapenos
  • Fried Onion Strips

