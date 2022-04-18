AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Center City of Amarillo is giving you a way to celebrate your high school or college graduate with a banner that will be displayed in downtown Amarillo.

The banners will feature the senior’s name, photograph, and school and will be installed on light poles throughout downtown through June. After they are displayed, the seniors can pick them up at the Center City offices at 1000 S. Polk St.

Each banner will cost $100and you can order them online at this website or go the Center City Facebook page.