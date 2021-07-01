Celebrate the 4th of July early at Don Harrington Discovery Center’s ‘Explode!’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting a fun family event today to celebrate the U.S.A. This year’s Explode! event will be today from 5 – 9 pm. They will have amazing combustions and explosions every half-hour, along with patriotic crafts and activities for all ages.

Admission is $5 per person for members and $8 per person for non-members. Veterans and active military members will be admitted for free. There are tickets for 2 timed admission slots: 5-7 pm and 7-9 pm.

Each guest will also be able to enjoy summer exhibits like Toys: The Inside Story, Geared Up, and the outdoor Science Park.

