Celebrate New Year’s Eve during the day at the Discovery Center

Do you want to celebrate New Year’s Eve, but fear that your children won’t be able to stay awake to see the ball drop? The Don Harrington Discovery Center will be hosting their Noon Year’s Eve celebration giving people a way to celebrate without having to stay up really late.

They will have science demonstrations, crafts, noise makers, karaoke, and more all leading up to a balloon drop as they count down to noon to ring in the new year.

The doors open at 9:30 am and admission is $3 for members and $3 plus normal admission for non-members.