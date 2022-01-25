Celebrate Mardi Gras with Family Support Services

The 12th annual Family Support Services Mardi Gras Party is right around the corner. It will be Saturday, February 12th from 7 pm to 11 pm in the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room.

They will have music by the band Monarch, along with jugglers, Tarot Readers, Second Line parades, a casino, and more. You can also participate in an online/mobile auction and a live auction for trips, jewelry, sports tickets, artwork, and hundreds of other items.

Tickets are $65, a Table of 8 is $475, and VIP couples tickets are $250. To get your tickets, call (806) 342-2503, email jcampbell@ffs-ama.org, or order online.