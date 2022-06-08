AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Juneteenth Pageant returns this Saturday, June 11, at Palo Duro High School. They will have local contestants who will compete for Little Miss Juneteenth, Miss Teen Juneteenth, and Miss Juneteenth. Prizes will be given out for various categories. It all kicks off at Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Palo Duro High School. Admission is a $5 donation.

There will also be multiple events throughout the month of June to celebrate Juneteenth.

June 13: Juneteenth Health Expo

6:30 p.m. at Black Historical Culture Center

June 16: Young Professionals Expo

6:30 p.m. at Black Historical Culture Center

June 17: Juneteenth Talent Show

6:30 p.m. at Palo Duro High School

June 17: Alpha Phi Alpha All White Linen Party

7:06 p.m. at Reed Hospitality Room

June 18: Juneteenth Park and Parade

8:30 a.m. – Line Up At Black Historical Cultural Center

10:00 a.m. – Parade begins

12:00 p.m. Park Celebration

June 19: Juneteenth Church Service

11:00 a.m. at Bonehooks Park

June 20-24: Empowerment Series

6:30p.m. at Warford Activity Center