Celebrate endangered species at the Amarillo Zoo

The Amarillo Zoo will be celebrating their diverse wildlife and raising awareness for threatened and endangered wildlife.
It will be Saturday, May 22, from 10 am to 2 pm. Regular admission applies.
For more information and to check out some of their other upcoming events, you can visit the Amarillo Zoo website.
