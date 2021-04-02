Celebrate Easter with an ‘Eggstravaganza’

Celebrate Easter with Llano Real Estate’s Eggstravaganza!
This Saturday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. they will have a party with food trucks, egg hunts, games, prizes and more.
