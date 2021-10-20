Celebrate Christmas in October this weekend with a craft and gift show

Sharing Hope Ministry is celebrating Christmas in October this weekend.

They will have the 21st annual Christmas in October Gift and Craft Show at the Amarillo Civic Center south exhibit hall. It will be from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, October 23rd and from 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday, October 24th. Tickets are $5 per person and kids 12 and under are free.

Sharing Hope Ministry is a local organization that helps at-risk and incarcerated women in changing their stories by sharing hope through Christ. They offer free services to women who are residing in correctional or addiction rehabilitation facilities. They provide bible studies, prayer correspondence, and after-care services for local women.