Catholic Schools Week is this week

Saint Mary’s Cathedral School is celebrating Catholic school week this week.

They have all kinds of events happening every day this week, including:

Monday 1/27 – “celebrating our community” – This is a workday for the students to gather up all cans that were collected in a canned food drive the previous week and deliver them to needy pantries in our community.

Tuesday 1/28 – “celebrating our students” – They will have a presentation put on by the discovery center and enjoy a pizza picnic party in the gym for lunch. That afternoon holy cross catholic academy students will come over to have a pep rally. They will also have an open house that evening from 5:30 to 6:30 for prospective families.

Wednesday 1/29 – “celebrating our nation” – A day of prayer for the conversion of our nation. All classes will take turns going to the chapel for adoration and praying the divine mercy chaplet.

Thursday 1/30 – “celebrating our vocations” – The classes will be treated to vocations talks in classes by the school’s priests, deacons, and sisters. Also, there will be a new family event that evening beginning at 5:30 with vespers in the church followed by a pot-luck dinner and “state of the school” address.

Friday 1/31 – “celebrating our faculty, staff, and special volunteers” – The school will be treating the faculty, staff, and special volunteers to a catered lunch.