AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is set to host its 24th annual Salt and Pepper Luncheon Thursday at St. Thomas the Apostle church from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For over 20 years, Catholic Charites of the Texas Panhandle has hosted the event to help re-stock the shelves of its Hunger Project grocery store. Thousands in our area have been able to get food and no cost.

Individual tickets are 35 dollars. You can find more information at www.cctxp.org/