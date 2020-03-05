Catch Of A Lifetime: Minnesota Angler Reels In Huge Muskie

(KARE/NBC News) Minnesotan Mark Kottke is celebrating the catch of a lifetime.

“I’ve been fishing my whole life, I’ve seen a lot of fish but nothing quite that big,” Kottke says of the muskie he reeled in while ice fishing on Lake Mille Lacs.

After about a 15 minute struggle through a tiny hole in the ice, Kottke was somehow able to maneuver the 54 by 27 inch muskie out of the water without a scratch.

“I basically held on as hard as we could to try to turn the fish to get it swimming the other direction and that’s when we were able to make up a lot of line and fortunately got the fish up as quickly as we could without trying to damage the fish in any way,” Kottke says.

