Catch a Horror Movie Film Festival with Shockfest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo is getting a little spooky this weekend with Shockfest, a scary movie short film festival.

The Tascosa Drive-In will be hosting a 20 original horror short film marathon beginning Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 a.m. and running until all the movies are finished.

Entry is $10 per carload, and the top films will be selected to be screened at the main event in Los Angeles in front of American paranormal investigator, actor, television personality, museum operator, and author, Zak Bagans, and guest of honor Rob Zombie.

For more information on the Shockfest Film Festival, you can find it on www.shockfilmfest.com.

