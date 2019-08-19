“Canstruction” workers build large canned goods sculptures

Folks in Phoenix play with their food, building massive canned good sculptures.

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) – When you combine construction with cans you get…what else?…Canstruction!

That was the situation this weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center in Arizona.

The venue was home to a collection of offbeat sculptures made mostly out of cans of food, with a few peanut butter jars, too!

Architects, engineers, and contractors were invited to the convention center to create them.

One artwork featured Captain America’s logo.
Another depicted the beloved Sesame Street character, Elmo.

Saint mary’s food bank invited the professionals to work their magic using the cans.

The event served as an important reminder – the food bank is always looking for donations!

