AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Callie Holton, LIPS Co-Chair, joined Today in Amarillo to discuss Opportunity School’s 30th annual LIPS fundraiser.

The 30th annual LIPS fundraiser is happening on Sep. 23 at the Sunset Courtyard & AJ Swope Performance Plaza. The event will feature live music, food, and a silent auction.

Those interested can get involved by becoming one of their sponsors for the event. Sponsors will have some special experiences such as a VIP party that starts at 6 p.m while general admission will take place at 7:30 p.m.

The live music will be performed by Jamestown Revival and tickets are $40 for pre-sale and $50 for same-day purchases.

Purchase tickets for the event here or register to become a sponsor here.

For more information about Opportunity School and what they do, head to their website.

