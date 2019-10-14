California Governor signs bill for later school start times

(CNN) — California students can hit the snooze button.

The state is pushing back school start times.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law Sunday that prevents middle schools from starting before 8 a.m. and high schools before 8:30.

The new law makes California the first state in the country to push back school start times

The legislation is designed to give students more sleep time and improve education.

It does not apply to some early classes or to schools in rural districts.

Critics say it could push extracurricular activities further into the evening and have a disproportionately negative impact on working families.

The law will go into effect in 2022.