Butter Days Ahead: Minnesota State Fair Keeps Tradition Alive

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the brakes on much of the Minnesota State Fair, but one beloved tradition will go on: butter sculptures.

(KARE) If not for the pandemic, the Minnesota State Fair would be starting in two weeks.

Even though it’s canceled this year, some state fair traditions are continuing.

Thursday morning, the newly crowned Princess Kay of the Milky Way was in the Dairy Building getting her likeness carved in butter.

“As a little girl, I always loved coming to the state fair and I think it’s a favorite tradition for so many of us,” said Brenna Connelly of Byron.

Connelly is the 67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way, serving as the goodwill ambassador for Minnesota’s dairy farmers.

But unlike previous years, the butter sculpting is not happening during the fair and it’s closed to the public. You can follow along with live updates on the Princess Kay Facebook page.

“Because of the pandemic, everything is a little different now,” said Gerry Kulzer of Litchfield, who is sculpting all 10 butter heads.

It’s his first year in charge. Kulzer auditioned to work under Linda Christensen two years ago. Christensen has been the state fair butter sculptor for 48 years.

