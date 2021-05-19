Businesses will have a chance to network at the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce Business to Business Connection

The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their Business to Business Connection trade show this week.

The show will be Thursday, May 20 at the Amarillo National Center inside the Tri-state Fairgrounds.

The VIP show will be from 10 am to 4 pm. Attendance during those times will be free with a VIP ticket or you may give your business card for entry.

The show will also be open to the general public from 1 pm to 4 pm for a $5 admission charge.

Coffee Memorial Blood Center will be holding a mobile blood drive at the fairgrounds during the event as well.

For more information and a list of exhibitors, you can visit the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce website or call the chamber at 806-373-7800.